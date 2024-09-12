© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Francine brought significant flooding in New Orleans

By Eva Tesfaye
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:46 PM EDT

Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane. It caused surprise flooding in New Orleans as water levels were already high before the storm hit.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eva Tesfaye