Will the U.S. go after Telegram, too?
France's move to arrest Telegram founder Pavel Durov -- after the app has been on the radar of governments for years -- is raising questions about whether the U.S. might follow suit.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Copyright 2024 NPR
