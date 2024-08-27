© 2024 WYPR
Will the U.S. go after Telegram, too?

By Bobby Allyn
Published August 27, 2024 at 7:11 PM EDT

France's move to arrest Telegram founder Pavel Durov -- after the app has been on the radar of governments for years -- is raising questions about whether the U.S. might follow suit.

