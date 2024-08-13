© 2024 WYPR
Trump and Harris support no tax on tips, but experts say it could complicate things

By Luke Garrett
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:27 PM EDT

Both presidential nominees support no tax on tips. But this now-popular campaign issue is making tax experts and economists shake their heads.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Luke Garrett