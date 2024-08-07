Why Pro-Israel PACs are helping oust Democrats in their primaries
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter at Politico, about the United Democracy Project's role in recent congressional primaries.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Nicholas Wu, congressional reporter at Politico, about the United Democracy Project's role in recent congressional primaries.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate