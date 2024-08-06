Tropical Storm Debby is flooding the Southeast, and it’s barely moving

Tropical Storm Debby is creeping over land with winds that would never make headlines. But the storm’s slow movement is adding to the devastating impact of its heavy rains, as it inundates already-soaked areas of Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.

This week’s rainfall could be measured in feet, not inches, in some areas, according to forecasts.

Debby slowed to 6 mph as of 8 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, with its center located about 20 miles southwest of Savannah, Ga., the National Hurricane Center said. It’s expected to move east and cross over to the Atlantic Ocean later Tuesday, where it will begin an unusual zig-zag motion, veering southwest toward the South Carolina coast.

The storm “is expected to produce potentially historic rainfall totals of 10 to 20 inches, with maximum amounts of 25 inches” in parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, the NHC said on Tuesday, warning of the threat of “catastrophic flooding.”

Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to cross the Georgia shore over the Atlantic Ocean, before making a second landfall on the South Carolina coast this week.

In its wake, parts of Florida also stand to receive several additional inches of rain before the slow-moving storm finally moves on. Farther north, the mid-Atlantic and New England could also see flooding through Sunday morning.

As of Tuesday, the storm’s predicted track takes it back ashore just north of Charleston on a north-northwest path. After nearing the middle of South Carolina, Debby is expected to veer to the north-northeast, moving toward Raleigh and Durham, N.C.

Debby will regain strength and intensity over the Atlantic, powered by very warm waters of more than 84 degrees Fahrenheit. But it’s not expected to regain hurricane status before making landfall again.

Debby's forward progress will be painfully slow. The NHC says its center will reach the South Carolina shore around midday Thursday. It will remain in the state into Friday, before gaining momentum.

The NHC forecasts a storm surge to range between 2 to 4 feet in a broad area from Altamaha Sound, Ga., to Cape Fear, N.C.

Nearly 2 million people also face the threat of tornadoes: Early Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for a region stretching from below Charleston to above Wilmington, N.C., lasting until 5 p.m. ET.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of North Carolina and South Carolina until 5 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/NZgtaoHBex — NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) August 6, 2024

Debby made landfall early Monday as a category 1 hurricane, touching down on Florida's Big Bend coastline about 5 miles west of the community of Steinhatchee.

The frequency of intense and destructive tropical storms and hurricanes has been linked to climate change. As NOAA has stated, “Warming of the surface ocean from human-induced climate change is likely fueling more powerful tropical cyclones.”

The storms’ destructive power is then magnified by other factors related to global warming, from rising sea levels to more intense rainfall totals.

