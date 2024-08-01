© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Breaking News: U.S.-Russia prisoner swap

Hezbollah and Hamas bury slain leaders as Iran eyes revenge

By Jane Arraf
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM EDT

Hezbollah and Hamas have buried their slain leaders. The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said the war in Gaza had now entered a new phase.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jane Arraf
Jane Arraf covers Egypt, Iraq, and other parts of the Middle East for NPR News.
See stories by Jane Arraf