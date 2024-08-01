Hezbollah and Hamas bury slain leaders as Iran eyes revenge
Hezbollah and Hamas have buried their slain leaders. The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said the war in Gaza had now entered a new phase.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Hezbollah and Hamas have buried their slain leaders. The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said the war in Gaza had now entered a new phase.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate