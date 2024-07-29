© 2024 WYPR
McDonald's is losing customers to inflation

By Alina Selyukh
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:29 PM EDT

McDonald's announced a drop in sales for the first time since 2020, when restaurants closed because of the pandemic. This time, it's because people are feeling the pinch of inflation.

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.
