Protecting the Paris Games from cyberattacks
As the Paris Olympics get underway, teams of IT experts have been thinking about one thing for months, and it’s not the sports. It’s the possibility of a disruptive cyberattack.
Copyright 2024 NPR
As the Paris Olympics get underway, teams of IT experts have been thinking about one thing for months, and it’s not the sports. It’s the possibility of a disruptive cyberattack.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate