© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The physics of launching into space -- and crashing back down

By Emily Kwong
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT

Humans are traveling farther into space than ever before. We look at the physics of launch – how to send something up and how it can come crashing back down.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong