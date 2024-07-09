© 2024 WYPR
Mate's moment at the Copa

By Matt Ozug,
Sarah HandelHosts
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT

Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Matt Ozug
Sarah Handel
Hosts
