Mate's moment at the Copa
Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Players at the Copa America have been seen exiting team buses with Mate gourds. Part of the point of Yerba Mate is that it's communal -- perfect to be shared with your 10 best friends after a game.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate