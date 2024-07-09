© 2024 WYPR
Israel is divided over next steps in Gaza

By Daniel Estrin
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:43 PM EDT

Israel’s military and politicians are divided on whether to strike a ceasefire deal with Hamas. Israeli experts have presented the government with proposals for a postwar Gaza.

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
