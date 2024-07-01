Supreme Court ends term with monumental Trump immunity ruling
The Supreme Court wrapped up its term Monday with a monumental ruling that grants former President Donald Trump substantial immunity from criminal prosecution.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Supreme Court wrapped up its term Monday with a monumental ruling that grants former President Donald Trump substantial immunity from criminal prosecution.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate