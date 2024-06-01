Can friendship work with an ex? 3 questions to ask yourself
Should you be friends with your ex? It's a toughie. NPR's Life Kit has advice for transforming a once romantic relationship into one that is purely platonic.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Should you be friends with your ex? It's a toughie. NPR's Life Kit has advice for transforming a once romantic relationship into one that is purely platonic.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate