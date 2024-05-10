Photos: Campus protests continue, police make arrests and clear encampments

Tyrone Turner is WAMU’s visuals editor. In that role, Turner pursues his own photo and video journalism as well as leads the newsroom in improving its visual storytelling.Before taking this role, Turner worked as an award-winning freelance photographer with clients such as National Geographic, The New York Times and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. His projects have taken him around the world, though much of his recent work has centered on his native New Orleans and the issues of rebuilding after Hurricane Katrina and the disappearing wetlands of coastal Louisiana.From 1998- 2000, Turner and his wife were fellows with the Institute of Current World Affairs in Brazil, writing and photographing about social issues there. In 2003 he was awarded a Soros Justice Fellowship to look at juveniles tried as adults. In 2016, he was named a Virginia Museum of Fine Art Fellowship for a portrait and audio series called the “New Orleans Thread Project.”As an educator, Turner teaches photo workshops with National Geographic’s Photo Camp and is a fellow with the News Literacy Project.In addition to the WAMU website, his work can be seen at www.tyronefoto.com. [Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5]
