A.I. and the movies
A look at some of the news and controversies surrounding several uses of generative AI in the movie industry this week, including a trailer for a nonexistent James Bond film starring Margot Robbie.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A look at some of the news and controversies surrounding several uses of generative AI in the movie industry this week, including a trailer for a nonexistent James Bond film starring Margot Robbie.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate