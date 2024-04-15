We, The Voters — The Left. The Right. The Disillusioned.

Updated April 29, 2024 at 9:29 AM ET

What do you want from your government?

It's a question that speaks to the core of our country. In a presidential election year it comes up a lot.

For the next three months NPR will dig into the matters you've signaled are most important to you when choosing a leader with outsized power to shape the issues and the results. Consistently top of mind for NPR listeners and readers are the often complicated questions related to gun violence, the economy, immigration, reproductive rights, healthcare, and U.S. foreign policy.

NPR's specialty is our ability to deliver local, national and international perspectives in partnership with Member stations in cities and towns, large and small and across the political spectrum. We work hard to fairly present differing viewpoints that provide a complete picture. Our hope? That our rigorous and respectful reporting spurs meaningful conversations within our broadcast programs, on our site and podcasts and at dinner tables across the land that help you decide what's right for you, your family and your community.

Project Schedule

• Gun Violence

• Economy — this week

• Immigration — week of May 6

• Abortion and Reproductive Rights — week of May 20

• Health Care — week of June 3

• Foreign Policy — week of June 20

This Week: April 22-26

Economy

When it comes to the economy, voter sentiment is shaped by more than just the data. Join us this week as we explore some of the "kitchen table" issues that are influencing voters this election year, from access to affordable housing, to food prices and student debt.

/ Courtesy of Arch City Defenders, Winton Machine Company, Bhavesh Patel and the Just One Project / Courtesy of Arch City Defenders, Winton Machine Company, Bhavesh Patel and the Just One Project Four voters share their view of the U.S. economy.

Four 'American Indicators' share their view of the U.S. economy — and their politics — The economy is a top voting issue for many Americans. Four "American Indicators," people reflecting different sectors of the economy in different parts of the country, talk about their politics.

Housing experts say there just aren't enough homes in the U.S. — The United States is millions of homes short of demand, and lacks enough affordable housing units. And many Americans feel like housing costs are eating up too much of their take-home pay.

The disconnect between facts and feelings when it comes to voters and the economy — Why is there a disconnect at times between good news about the economy, and how voters actually feel about the economy? And how is that likely to play out in the 2024 election?

Why experts say inflation is relatively low but voters feel differently — Grocery prices are a key component of any household budget, and rising food prices can sour the electorate's mood.

The latest on student debt relief — and how young voters are feeling about it — A look at where things stand on student loan forgiveness — and how Republicans and Democrats differ on whether to offer debt relief to student borrowers.

Previous coverage

Gun Violence

The U.S. has the 28th-highest rate of deaths from gun violence in the world — with 4.31 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021. And for our first week of our We, The Voters series, join NPR as we explore gun violence in the U.S. and its impact on communities across the nation.

Hannah Yoon / Hannah Yoon for NPR / Hannah Yoon for NPR Tanya Warden, 55, sits for a portrait at her workplace in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 26, 2024. Warden's son, Tyron Alexander, was shot multiple times and died in October 2020.

Philadelphia gun violence victims find support through residents and nonprofits — As gun violence spiked in Philadelphia after the pandemic, some residents and nonprofits banded together to help victims.

Suicides make up majority of gun deaths, but remain overlooked in gun violence debate — Suicide is the leading cause of gun-related deaths in the United States. But it's often only an afterthought in the public debate about gun violence.

As gun violence looms over Pennsylvania youth, local organizations offer safe spaces — Children and teens deal with the threat of gun violence on a daily basis in southeastern Pennsylvania. So community members and organizations are banding together to try to solve the dire problem.

Guns are killing more U.S. children. Shooting survivors can face lifelong challenges— Guns are now the leading cause of death among American children. And many more children are injured in shootings, putting them at risk for life-altering disability, pain, and mental trauma.

Where gun violence is common, some students say physical safety is a top concern — The federal government is investing billions to bolster school safety and mental health resources to combat gun violence. But some sense a disconnect between those programs and what students need.

