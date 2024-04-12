An Israeli teacher's Facebook posts supporting Palestinian rights led to his firing
After 35 years of teaching in Tel Aviv, an Israeli high school history teacher's pro-Palestinian views led to a campaign to get him fired.
Copyright 2024 NPR
After 35 years of teaching in Tel Aviv, an Israeli high school history teacher's pro-Palestinian views led to a campaign to get him fired.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate