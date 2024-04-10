Here are the White House's plans to limit PFAS in water systems
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ali Zaidi, President Biden's national climate advisor, about the first ever national standards on the amount of PFAS in drinking water.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ali Zaidi, President Biden's national climate advisor, about the first ever national standards on the amount of PFAS in drinking water.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate