Voters in Senegal finally go to the polls this weekend after several delays

By Emmanuel Akinwotu
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:39 PM EDT

Senegal's democratic resilience has been tested in recent years, and after some pre-election chaos, the West African country finally heads to the polls.

Emmanuel Akinwotu
Emmanuel Akinwotu is an international correspondent for NPR. He joined NPR in 2022 from The Guardian, where he was West Africa correspondent.