Gas utility company to launch geothermal energy project to reduce reliance on fossil fuels

A utility company is trying to wean itself off fossil fuels and provide cleaner energy to its customers. Eversource is the first utility company to build a so-called “networked geothermal system” to deliver climate-friendly heating and cooling for residential and commercial buildings.

