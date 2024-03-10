© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Where the 2024 third-party ticket stands

Published March 10, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT

NPR's Scott Detrow talks with Alex Roarty, a reporter with nonprofit political news site NOTUS, about No Labels and third-party candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

Copyright 2024 NPR