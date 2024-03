We get the latest on Texas’ largest wildfire in history from Rachel Osier Lindley. She’s a statewide senior editor with The Texas Newsroom.

The fire has killed at least two people and left thousands of cattle either injured or dead. Dry conditions, warm temperatures and strong winds have made the inferno difficult to control.

