Giving the Oscar nominees for Best Original Song

With the Academy Awards a little over two weeks away we run through this year’s nominees for Best Original Song with Jon Burlingame who writes about film music for Variety and teaches at the University of Southern California.

Oscar nominees for Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish, from “Barbie”

Watch on YouTube.

“I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, from “Barbie”

Watch on YouTube.

“It Never Went Away” by Jon Batiste, from “American Symphony”

Watch on YouTube.

“Wahzhazhe” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Watch on YouTube.

“The Fire Inside” by Becky G, from “Flamin’ Hot”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.