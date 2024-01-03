Fallout continues amid Harvard president's resignation
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Miles Herszenhorn, managing editor of The Harvard Crimson, about the reaction on campus to Claudine Gay's resignation as president.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Juana Summers talks with Miles Herszenhorn, managing editor of The Harvard Crimson, about the reaction on campus to Claudine Gay's resignation as president.
Copyright 2024 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate