Democrats look to codify abortion access into Arizona state law
Political strategists are turning to Arizona as the next battleground over abortion. Abortion-related initiatives have proved to be a major voter mobilizer.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Political strategists are turning to Arizona as the next battleground over abortion. Abortion-related initiatives have proved to be a major voter mobilizer.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate