Peso Pluma tops the 2023 YouTube chart

Published December 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST

Peso Pluma is YouTube's most viewed artist of the year in the U.S. The Mexican music phenom beat out Taylor Swift, Drake, YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Bad Bunny for the top spot.

