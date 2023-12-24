A subdued Christmas Eve in Bethlehem
Churches in the Holy Land have canceled big Christmas celebrations in favor of quieter, somber worship services. The move is meant to draw attention to the violence in Gaza and the West Bank.
Copyright 2023 NPR
