The uncomfortable hidden truths about cheap cashmere
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ginger Allington, landscape ecologist and assistant professor at Cornell, about unsustainable practices used in producing cheap cashmere.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ginger Allington, landscape ecologist and assistant professor at Cornell, about unsustainable practices used in producing cheap cashmere.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate