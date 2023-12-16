© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How was 2023 for EVs?

Published December 16, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu and Consumer Reports autos reporter Keith Barry about the challenge of achieving the Biden administration's EV sales goals.

Copyright 2023 NPR