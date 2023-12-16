How was 2023 for EVs?
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with White House Senior Adviser Mitch Landrieu and Consumer Reports autos reporter Keith Barry about the challenge of achieving the Biden administration's EV sales goals.
Copyright 2023 NPR
