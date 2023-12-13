The Supreme Court will decide the fate of abortion pill mifepristone
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review a lower court decision that would make mifepristone, the commonly used abortion pill, less accessible.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will review a lower court decision that would make mifepristone, the commonly used abortion pill, less accessible.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate