Inflation is down as gas and grocery prices fall
Inflation dipped to 3.1% last month — less than half what it was at the beginning of the year. Falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents and medical bills last month.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Inflation dipped to 3.1% last month — less than half what it was at the beginning of the year. Falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents and medical bills last month.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate