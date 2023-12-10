© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If Donald Trump becomes president again, how authoritarian would his agenda be?

By Scott Detrow,
Carrie Johnson
Published December 10, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST

Donald Trump summed up his agenda for a second term as president: Revenge and retribution. Will become a full-fledged autocrat in his second term?

Copyright 2023 NPR
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Scott Detrow
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson