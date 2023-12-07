This new council member's vote for himself won him the election
NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Ryan Roth, newly-elected city council member for Rainier, Wash., about winning his seat by one vote — a vote he cast himself.
Copyright 2023 NPR
