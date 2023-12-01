© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A violent arrest for marijuana possession shows how cops must adjust to hemp products

By Steve Harrison
Published December 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST

Police in North Carolina recently arrested people for smoking legal hemp products that smell just like marijuana, which is still illegal there.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Steve Harrison