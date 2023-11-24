© 2023 WYPR
Voices from Egypt weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war

By Aya Batrawy
Published November 24, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST

In Egypt, people who might look to the West for support or back the idea of peace in the region are in a tough position as death tolls in Gaza rise and the U.S. supports Israel.

Aya Batrawy
Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.