Former Israeli prime minister reflects on the 2005 withdrawal from Gaza
Unilateral disengagement was Ehud Olmert's brainchild. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with the former Israeli prime minister about how he views that plan now.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Unilateral disengagement was Ehud Olmert's brainchild. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with the former Israeli prime minister about how he views that plan now.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate