A view from the Egypt-Gaza border
Since the start of the war, Gaza's only lifeline to the world has been its crossing with Egypt, where Egyptian truck drivers ferry needed aid to Gaza's besieged population on the other side.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Since the start of the war, Gaza's only lifeline to the world has been its crossing with Egypt, where Egyptian truck drivers ferry needed aid to Gaza's besieged population on the other side.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate