A view from the Egypt-Gaza border

By Aya Batrawy
Published November 16, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST

Since the start of the war, Gaza's only lifeline to the world has been its crossing with Egypt, where Egyptian truck drivers ferry needed aid to Gaza's besieged population on the other side.

Aya Batrawy is an NPR International Correspondent. She leads NPR's Gulf bureau in Dubai.