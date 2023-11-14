Falling gas prices are helping cool inflation
Inflation cooled last month, as falling gasoline prices helped to offset rising rents. News of a smaller-than-expected jump in the cost-of-living triggered a rally on Wall Street.
Copyright 2023 NPR
