Writer says Palestinian lives are undervalued

By Michael Levitt,
William TroopScott Detrow
Published November 12, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdawi, about her latest piece titled "Is it too much to ask people to view Palestinians as humans? Apparently so."

Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
William Troop
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
