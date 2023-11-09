© 2023 WYPR
Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek reelection

By Deirdre Walsh
Published November 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election. Losing him in that seat is a major blow to Democrats' efforts to retain control of the senate.

