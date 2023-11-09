Sen. Joe Manchin will not seek reelection
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Thursday that he will not run for re-election. Losing him in that seat is a major blow to Democrats' efforts to retain control of the senate.
Copyright 2023 NPR
