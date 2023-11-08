© 2023 WYPR
How Democrat Andy Beshear won re-election as governor in deep-red Kentucky

Published November 8, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won re-election on Tuesday in another major election victory for Democrats. Beshear defeated Republican challenger and state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in what was regarded by many as a close race.

Host Scott Tong breaks down the result with Ryland Barton, the managing editor of Kentucky Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.