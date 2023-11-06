© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump testifies at civil trial

By Andrea Bernstein
Published November 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST

Former President Donald Trump testified in his civil fraud trial in New York. In sometimes contentious exchanges, Trump reiterated his position that the case against him was politically motivated.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Andrea Bernstein