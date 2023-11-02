© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trans teens' families ask Supreme Court to protect gender affirming care in Tennessee

WPLN | By Marianna Bacallao
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT

Families of transgender youth in Tennessee are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state law that bans gender affirming care.

Copyright 2023 WPLN
Marianna Bacallao