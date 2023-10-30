A passenger train slams into another in southern India, killing 13 people

HYDERABAD, India — A passenger train crashed into another in southern India on Sunday, killing 13 people and inuring 25, officials said.

The incoming train slammed into a stationary train in Andhra Pradesh state's Vizianagaram district, causing a derailment of at least three rail cars, senior railway officer Saurab Prasad said.

Prasad said a preliminary investigation found human error was the cause.

Train crashes are common in India and are often blamed on human error or outdated signaling equipment.

In June, more than 280 people were killed inone of the country's deadliest rail crashes in decades when two passenger trains rammed into each other in eastern India.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India every day, traveling on 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) of track.

