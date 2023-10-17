© 2023 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plumbers are training as substitute teachers so full time teachers can protest a bill

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán | The Texas Newsroom
Published October 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT

Texas plumbers are getting trained as substitute teachers to allow teachers to protest at the state Capitol against a school vouchers bill.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Sergio Martínez-Beltrán | The Texas Newsroom