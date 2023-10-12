© 2023 WYPR
There is no excuse to let 'Anatomy of a Fall' fall through the cracks

By Bob Mondello
Published October 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT

A novelist is accused of her husband's murder, and the only witness is their blind son in Justine Triet's Palme d'Or-winning film, Anatomy of a Fall.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
