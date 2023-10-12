© 2023 WYPR
September inflation and Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment

By Scott Horsley
Published October 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT

The cost of living is still going up, but not as fast as it had been. Social Security recipients will get a cost of living increase of 3.2% next year.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
