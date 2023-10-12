September inflation and Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment
The cost of living is still going up, but not as fast as it had been. Social Security recipients will get a cost of living increase of 3.2% next year.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The cost of living is still going up, but not as fast as it had been. Social Security recipients will get a cost of living increase of 3.2% next year.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate