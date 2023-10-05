Republicans Scalise and Jordan vie for House speakership

Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Congressman Jim Jordan have thrown their hats in the ring to become the next House speaker after Kevin McCarthy was ousted.

They’re facing off for House speaker after they were also on opposing sides in last weekend’s vote on government funding. Scalise voted yes to funding, Jordan no.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at the match-up with Daniella Diaz, who covers Congress for Politico.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

