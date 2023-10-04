MacArthur Fellow E. Tendayi Achiume on the intersection of climate and racial justice
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with law professor E. Tendayi Achiume about receiving the MacArthur Fellowship and her research on racial injustice.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with law professor E. Tendayi Achiume about receiving the MacArthur Fellowship and her research on racial injustice.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate