NASA capsule carrying large asteroid sample lands in Utah
If all goes as planned, NASA will be celebrating the successful return of about 8 ounces of asteroid material. The return capsule will touch down in Utah Sunday morning.
Copyright 2023 NPR
If all goes as planned, NASA will be celebrating the successful return of about 8 ounces of asteroid material. The return capsule will touch down in Utah Sunday morning.
Copyright 2023 NPR
WYPR is a nonprofit funded in large part by YOU. Take the time today to give so that we can keep the facts flowing. It takes all of us to make reliable and independent journalism happen.
Donate